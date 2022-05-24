ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Drug, firearms case: Milwaukee man sentenced, 12+ years federal prison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Jeffrey Jones of Milwaukee was sentenced in federal court this month to more than 12 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses. The court sentenced Jones, 37, to 150...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Concordia shooting, Milwaukee man gets 6 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2021 shooting that wounded a man and a 5-year-old boy. Pierre Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury in March. As part of a plea negotiation, four other charges were dismissed. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Man facing ID theft, domestic battery charges

A man accused of stealing the debit cards of two individuals in 2021 and assaulting a woman Monday could face more than 20 years in prison. Willie Wilkins, 63, was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of personal ID theft, one felony count of substantial battery, and one misdemeanor count each of theft. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

96th and Brown Deer homicide; US Marshals arrest Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals on Thursday, May 26 arrested a Milwaukee man wanted for homicide. Roger Powell, 44, is charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Stefan Owens near 96th Street and Brown Deer Road earlier this year. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee man arrested for 5th OWI

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A 41-year-old Pewaukee man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense. Wisconsin State Patrol saw a vehicle driving erratically while speeding in excess of 100mph on I-94 westbound near Sunnyslope Road around 10 p.m. Sunday. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, it exited Moorland Road northbound and slowed considerably before entering the McDonald’s parking lot, where it struck a pole before coming to a stop.
PEWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Two Suspects Charged With Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Bail is set at $20,000 cash each for two male suspects after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. 42-year-old Nicholas J. Bevan, who did not provide an address to the court, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Meth Waste, Meth with intent to Deliver and Knowingly Soliciting the purchase of Pseudoephedrine, while 32-year-old Anthony J. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with Purchasing Pseudoephedrine on behalf of another to manufacture Methamphetamine.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Attempted homicide, Milwaukee men charged in 35th and Hadley shooting

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting on the city's north side Sunday, April 24. The accused are 22-year-old Marvin Johnson and 27-year-old Kendall Love. Johnson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police were called to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and Marion shooting: Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one man is dead and another two were wounded after a shooting incident near 28th and Marion on Monday, May 30. Officials say the victims were outside when a suspect that was in a vehicle approached and fired several shots, striking the victims. A 21-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc Residents Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Two Manitowoc men were arrested yesterday after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. An officer watched as a man left his residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street with a plastic bag in his hands. The man then dumped the bag which the officer believed to be filled...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Jones
WISN

Children robbed at gunpoint get new puppy

MILWAUKEE — Two children have a new puppy after their last one was stolen at gunpoint. A 12 News viewer reached out to us after seeing the story on WISN 12 News. She wanted to give the children a brand-new puppy. The woman did not want to be identified but she told 12 News' Kristin Pierce she was angry about the robbery and wanted to help the children.
MILWAUKEE, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 26 & 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and National homicide: Darrell Edwards sentenced to 3 years

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Edwards of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, May 27 to three years in prison and another five years of extended supervision. This, in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's south side in August 2021. Edwards was originally charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide at Kenosha hotel: 29-year-old man charged

KENOSHA, Wis. - A 29-year-old Kenosha man now faces multiple charges associated with the homicide of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell at a hotel on Wednesday, May 25. The accused is Timmy Brooks – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Firearms#Prison#Drug Distribution
WISN

Member of 'Kia Boys' accused of pointing gun at police officer

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say the "Kia Boys" have been stealing cars and firing off guns near 37th Street and Meinecke Avenue. They even targeted an officer, working to stop the crime. According to new court documents, the block "has had consistent issues with the 'Kia Boys.'" It's why last...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Domestic violence homicide near 42nd and Bonny

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a domestic violence-related homicide near 42nd and Bonny around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, May 28. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 33-year-old Milwaukee female were taken into custody in connection with this incident. Two firearms were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hunter D. Vanroekel, 22, Manitowoc, possession of THC (2nd) on 4/19/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Thirty (30) days jail, imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds that defendant will benefit and society will not be harmed by expungement of record upon successful completion of probation, no dirty urine screens, no further law violations, ordinances and perform 20 hours of community service work.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Man charged with using BB gun to threaten driver

Racine police say a man allegedly used a BB gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun to threaten another driver. Dylan Davis was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and use of a facsimile firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $1,500 in fines. He could face additional time because he has past misdemeanor and felony convictions.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kenneth Twyman sought by US Marshals again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near Fond du Lac and Vance

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Vance Place around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, May 29. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide at Kenosha hotel: Vigil, memorial held for woman killed

KENOSHA, Wis. - Family and friends turned the scene of a deadly shooting into a memorial – holding a vigil Saturday, May 28 in honor of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell. There was a simple but important final message for Mitchell. A message that filled the Kenosha skies. "We love her,...
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Woman charged in theft cases from 2018

RACINE – A Chicago woman is facing almost a decade in prison for her alleged role in two felony theft cases in 2018. Mary A. Washington, 53, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of theft of moveable property and retail theft. If convicted, she faces up to 9-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy