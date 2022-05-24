ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says markets are imploding because investors don't have confidence in the Fed's ability to stop inflation

By Phil Rosen
 6 days ago
Bill Ackman is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager. Elsa/Getty Images
  • Markets aren't confident that the Federal Reserve can tame record inflation, Bill Ackman tweeted Tuesday.
  • He predicts that inflation can only come down if the Fed aggressively raises rates, or if stocks crash.
  • "It ends when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do 'whatever it takes,'" Ackman said.

Bill Ackman, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said markets are facing a precarious environment because the Federal Reserve has lost credibility in its attempt to combat inflation.

"Inflation is out of control," Ackman tweeted Tuesday in a Twitter thread. "Inflation expectations are getting out of control. Markets are imploding because investors are not confident that the @FederalReserve will stop inflation."

—Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) May 24, 2022

The Fed has lost its credibility in fighting inflation because it pivoted too late and has been too dovish, Ackman explained. Now, the only way to cool things down is with aggressive monetary policy or with an economic collapse.

He pointed out that, currently, there's unprecedented job openings and 3.6% unemployment, as well as long-term supply and demand imbalances across sectors.

"There is no prospect for a material reduction in inflation unless the Fed aggressively raises rates, or the stock market crashes, catalyzing an economic collapse and demand destruction," Ackman said.

What's more, with inflation notching 40-year highs, the Fed has catalyzed a downward market spiral and spooked buyers. The only way that the market can soar once again is if the government can tame inflation expectations, Ackman said.

—Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, fellow billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the Fed's inability to mitigate high inflation is going to create an environment of negative real returns.

To Dalio, traditional safe havens like cash and bonds are no longer attractive for investors. And his Bridgewater colleague Bob Prince forecasted that the US is on the cusp of stagflation and investors do not fully appreciate the extent to which inflation will remain elevated.

"It ends when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do 'whatever it takes,'" Ackman said. "And then demonstrates it is serious by immediately raising rates to neutral and committing to continue to raise rates until the inflation genie is back in the bottle."

Stephen Jackson
5d ago

It's comical how they all swore Biden would be so much better than Trump and now look at us. We are on the verge of a recession the inflation is real. Main pipeline shut down and gas prices soar through the roof. This is unacceptable.

Michael Barth
6d ago

We are in the uptick of higher inflation and baby boomers are removing their monies from the open markets, and the higher costs on households means, disposable monies are tightening up and not moving into the stocks and open markets. The wealthy are trading to reposition themselves that are giving false signals in the marketplace; overly reliant those false signals will be enough to pull out and let those coming in take the future losses.

Dennis Storie
5d ago

Biden war against fossil fuel is hurting more than just transportation. Drugs and other stuff like plastic and fertilizer are made from petroleum.

