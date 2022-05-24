ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First ‘American Girl: Corinne Tan’ Set Photo Spotlights Real-Life Sister Duo Miya and Kai Cech

By John Ridlehoover
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max and Cartoon Network recently announced plans to release an upcoming live-action special based on Mattel's American Girl doll franchise, entitled American Girl: Corinne Tan (working title). New photos from the set in Calgary, AB, Canada, show siblings Miya and Kai Cech getting ready to hit the slopes as sisters,...

collider.com

Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals Colorful New Posters Featuring the Entire Cast

Just over a week away from the series premiere, Marvel Studios has revealed several new posters focusing on the lead characters of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The posters were revealed on the official Marvel Studios Twitter page and highlight nine of the series' stars, starting with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in her full Ms. Marvel costume. The other posters put vibrant spotlights on Nakia Bahadir (Yasmeen Fletcher), Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), Kamran (Rish Shah), Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden), Kamala's older brother Amir (Saagar Shaikh) and his wife, Tyesha (Travina Springer), as well as Kamala's parents Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) and Yusuf (Mohan Kapur). Each poster puts these characters on full display with vibrant and colorful backdrops behind them, teasing the show's playful and rich tone already prevalent in the trailers.
COMICS
Collider

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on ‘My Little Pony: Make Your Mark,’ Being Part of a Timeless Property, and the End of ‘Never Have I Ever’

The 44-minute Netflix animated special My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, meant to tease the September debut of a new eight-episode series, follows Sunny Starscout (voiced by Jenna Warren) and her pony friends as they celebrate magic’s return to Equestria on Maretime Bay Day. But with the Unicorns and Pegasi having trouble with their powers and Earth Ponies frustrated about their lack of magic, Zipp (voiced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is worried about the glitches being the result of a bigger issue and sets out to show everyone why unifying with kindness is more important than ever.
TV SERIES
Colorado State
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Goes Viral in Plunging Adidas Dress & Sock Boots With Mother in 5-Inch Heels at Davis Vs Romero Boxing Match

Click here to read the full article. Madonna’s son David Banda brought his knockout style A-game alongside his superstar mother. Banda and the music legend attended a boxing match for the Davis vs Romero WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday. The 16-year-old towered over his mother as they walked into the arena. Both stars matched in mother-son striped Adidas looks, pulling the attention of fans everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Banda wore a Gucci x Adidas collaboration maxi dress. The dress had a V-neckline outlined in a thick white...
BROOKLYN, NY
Collider

Every Avenger Actor's Best Role Outside The MCU

The MCU has gone from strength to strength over the last ten years. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness summoned an additional $61 million in its second weekend, and fans are still digesting the many twists and turns of Moon Knight's action-packed finale. Phase Four's unlocking of the multiverse has treated fans to an array of variants, returning heroes, and alternate Earths.
MOVIES
Collider

Someone’s Got to Lose the Streaming Wars, But Who?

For all intents and purposes, the Streaming Wars kicked off in 2007, when Netflix launched streaming video from its platform. As technology advanced and became increasingly affordable for the average household, the demise of Blockbuster Video in 2010 was proof-positive that the world had embraced streaming as the next evolution in home entertainment. New streaming sites, like Hulu in 2008, began popping up, some far more successful than others (Yahoo! View, we hardly knew ye), but Netflix would change the game again by launching its first foray into original programming, 2013's House of Cards. Serious contenders to the streaming throne, like Disney+, began to rise up around 2018, but Netflix was still the undisputed king of streaming.
Ali Wong
Collider

Faces You'll Recognize From The Cast of Netflix's 'Senior Year'

A sabotaged cheerleading stunt lands Stephanie in a coma. She wakes up 20 years later in a 37-year-old body but mentally still 17 and aching to complete the senior year she never got the chance to finish. Rebel Wilson stars as (the older) Stephanie, a grown woman fresh from a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Classic TV Shows That Never Got An Emmy Nomination

The Emmys are yearly awards that honor the very best of television. For more than 70 years, they have done a great job of recognizing genuine excellence (case in point: The Sopranos won 21 of them!) But there have also been some glaring snubs. We are talking about universally loved...
TV SHOWS
Collider

10 Amazing Fantasy Anime on Netflix

Looking for something to watch? In the glut of the streaming era, where everything and anything can be viewed at the simple click of a button, it can feel overwhelming trying to find a new show to binge over a three-day weekend. Thankfully, anime is here to save the day, especially when you want to get lost in another strange world.
COMICS
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Can El Get Her Powers Back?

Stranger Things Season 4's "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero" shows the kids in their element: El (Millie Bobby Brown) is taking the fate of the world in her hands yet again, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), and the gang are teaming up to figure out how the hell to take down a slimy dark wizard monster, and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are struggling to keep up with simple dinner conversation under the haze of that sweet, sweet Purple Palm Tree Delight.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Revitalizes the Documentary Trope of Personified Animals

Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s breathtaking nature documentary, recently finished its five-night event premiere on Apple TV+. Narrated by David Attenborough, the series follows in the footsteps of other BBC Planet series (Blue Planet, Planet Earth, etc.), in using groundbreaking cinematic technologies to capture the images of the Earth’s most magnificent creatures. Each episode of Prehistoric Planet explores various dinosaur species scattered across a variety of landscapes. Now, this series offers an especially unique foray into nature documentaries because, spoiler alert, dinosaurs are extinct. Prehistoric Planet renders its primeval creatures using the latest advancements in photorealist technology (like those used in The Lion King remake), creating the closest version of prehistoric “reality” ever put to screen. Though the visual effects are cutting edge, the series invokes the enduring nature documentary trope of personifying its animal subjects. And yet, even though the show uses one of the oldest rhetorical strategies for the genre, its personified animals feel vividly novel.
ANIMALS
Collider

8 Austin Butler Performances to Check Out Before Watching ‘Elvis’

The latest trailer for the portrayal of Elvis Presley in the long-awaited movie Elvis is one that triggers curiosity about the star Austin Butler’s career as an actor. Elvis seems to be his first high-budget film where he stars as the main character on the big screen. His role...
MOVIES
Collider

6 Best '90s Disney Cartoon Series to Rewatch After 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers'

As Disney finds success with its reboot of the classic '90s series Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, nostalgia dredges up a slew of other popular series that consumed the programing during the late '80s, '90s, and early 2000s Disney Channel. The animated giant produced various spinoff series of feature films like 101 Dalmatians, The Emperor's New School, Goof Troop, Hercules, Aladdin, Timon & Pumbaa, and more.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Must-See Anime Series from Studio Madhouse

To ancient anime fans, Studio Madhouse's status as one of the powerhouse anime studios can be likened to that of cinephiles seeing the lion from the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo at the start of a motion picture. Founded in 1972, the legendary anime studio has since become a reliable source for anime newcomers given its impressive oeuvre of work.
COMICS
Collider

The 10 Best Guest Stars On ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Ranked

It’s been three years since the final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired, but its popularity hasn’t waned. With constant reruns on TV and finding new life on streaming services, Pasadena’s favorite scientists and waitresses are never far out of reach. The adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, and Penny never fail to bring out laughs, awkwardness, and geeky goodness.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Merch!’ Documentary Looks to Examine Music Merchandising from Elvis Presley to the Grateful Dead and Beyond

Variety reports that documentary-based studio, XTR, will be pairing up with Crooked Highways to bring music apparel fans everywhere an inside look at the world surrounding entertainment merchandising titled Merch! The upcoming film will show viewers on the story behind the first concert tee, created by Elvis Presley’s team, to shirts that turned into fads, including the tie-dyed Steal Your Face-themed attire artfully made by the Grateful Dead.
MOVIES

