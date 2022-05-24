Park to be temporarily inaccessible due to maintenance
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Panther Creek Park will be closed for road maintenance.
The park says a full closure is scheduled for May 25 and May 26 for asphalt sealcoating. There will be no access to the park on these days from Wayne Bridge Road or Panther Creek Park Drive via KY-279.Yellow Creek Park to close due to asphalt work
As of May 25 at 10:25 a.m., due to weather conditions, the asphalt sealcoating at Panther Creek Park will be delayed until June 1 and June 2.
For updates, people can check out the park’s Facebook page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0