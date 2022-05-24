ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park to be temporarily inaccessible due to maintenance

By Jana Garrett
 6 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Panther Creek Park will be closed for road maintenance.

The park says a full closure is scheduled for May 25 and May 26 for asphalt sealcoating. There will be no access to the park on these days from Wayne Bridge Road or Panther Creek Park Drive via KY-279.

Yellow Creek Park to close due to asphalt work

As of May 25 at 10:25 a.m., due to weather conditions, the asphalt sealcoating at Panther Creek Park will be delayed until June 1 and June 2.

For updates, people can check out the park’s Facebook page .

