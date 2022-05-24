Missing Massachusetts mother found dead under porch

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlesex District Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a missing mother whose body was found under her porch Monday morning.

District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley confirmed the death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes of Medford Monday night. Her body was located around 8:30 a.m. in an enclosed area outside her home.

Novaes’ son reported his mother missing around 6:44 a.m. Monday morning to Medford Police. He told police he last saw his mother Sunday afternoon at her home in Medford and believed she had gone to get her nails done. However, the door to her home was open; he located her keys, phone and purse; and her car was still in the driveway.

Police began an investigation and found Novaes’ body under the porch behind the duplex where she lived. There was no sign of trauma to the body but due to the circumstances, her death is considered suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to call Medford Police.

