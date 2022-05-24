ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Missing Massachusetts mother found dead under porch

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCvvQ_0fomysFA00

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlesex District Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a missing mother whose body was found under her porch Monday morning.

Person charged for abandoning kittens at Connecticut high school

District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley confirmed the death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes of Medford Monday night. Her body was located around 8:30 a.m. in an enclosed area outside her home.

Novaes’ son reported his mother missing around 6:44 a.m. Monday morning to Medford Police. He told police he last saw his mother Sunday afternoon at her home in Medford and believed she had gone to get her nails done. However, the door to her home was open; he located her keys, phone and purse; and her car was still in the driveway.

Police began an investigation and found Novaes’ body under the porch behind the duplex where she lived. There was no sign of trauma to the body but due to the circumstances, her death is considered suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to call Medford Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

Related
whdh.com

Police arrest Rhode Island man after OUI crash injures 8 motorcyclists

NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Rhode Island man after he veered into an oncoming lane in Northfield, injuring eight Connecticut motorcyclists. Ryan O’Farrell, 32, was driving an SUV and pulling a trailer around 1 p.m. Sunday when he crossed over the road’s yellow lines, striking five motorcyclists heading in the opposite direction. They were members of a group of nine that had left from Connecticut about two hours earlier.
NORTHFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Authorities warn of man targeting women in store lots

Police in Milford and other communities are investigating reports of a man targeting young women in store parking lots. "He has been targeting young females by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water [then] offering to drive them home. If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it," Milford police wrote on Facebook.
MILFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police searching for hit-and-run driver

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a driver that hit a 62-year-old man and drove away early Monday morning. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Main Street. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are looking for a dark colored Audi...
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Two In Criticial Condition After Northfield Crash

A group of motorcyclists are recovering from injuries after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. The Northwestern District Attorney's Office alleges that an unnamed male driver who was under the influence caused the wreck in Northfield near the intersection of Routes 10 and 63. Police say the driver...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts man killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash

One Massachusetts man is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash. On Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Billerica Police received multiple reports of a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of 570 Boston Road, Billerica across from Shield Systems Self-Service Car Wash. Upon arrival,...
BILLERICA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Medford Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Police Arrest Longmeadow Carjacking Suspect

Longmeadow Police continue to investigate what they are referring to as a carjacking case that has led to the arrest of one man on a variety of charges. Police say the driver of a car was seen driving erratically down Longmeadow Street --when it struck another car. That's when the...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Numerous police departments respond to crash turned pursuit Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton Police, long with numerous other agencies, responded to a request for assistance from Hadley Police - for a multi-car crash on Route 9. According to Northampton Police, a suspect vehicle was being pursued on several charges by Holyoke Police. The car was being pursued allegedly struck...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
whdh.com

South Boston man arrested for 1984 homicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 1984 homicide in Boston, in a case also connected with the notorious gangster Whitey Bulger. On September 6, 1984, New Hampshire investigators found the remains of Brian Watson, 23, along I-93 South near the town lines of Manchester and Londonderry, New Hampshire. The South Boston man had been missing for several weeks prior, and had been shot to death.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts woman indicted in death of 2-month-old son

A Massachusetts woman was indicted this week in connection with the death of her two-month-old son last summer, with authorities saying she failed to take reasonable steps to get the infant medical treatment. A Plymouth County grand jury returned the indictment for Tara Chevalier on Friday, charging the 39-year-old Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy