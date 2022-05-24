ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC beaches opening for the season

By Aliza Chasan
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Get ready to hit the beach!

New York City’s eight public beaches are set to open on Saturday, May 28, according to the Parks Department. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. until Sept. 12. Outdoor pools will re-open on June 28.

Beaches in New York include: Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Staten Island.

2 NYC beaches makes list of best in US; 1 NJ beach in top 25

There were celebrations scheduled at some of the beaches for the opening. The first party was scheduled for Wednesday at Orchard Beach in the Bronx. A celebration will be held at Section 9 of the boardwalk at 10 a.m., according to the Parks Department.

After that, there will be a 1 p.m. celebration Wednesday at Wolfe’s Pond Beach near the intersection of Cornelia Avenue and Chester Avenue in Staten Island, officials said. Then people can head to Brooklyn on Thursday for a noon party at West 10th Street and Boardwalk in Coney Island. The last celebration was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at Beach 17th Street and Boardwalk in the Rockaway section on Queens.

