Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Lands Major Wide Receiver Transfer Commitment

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to utilize the NCAA's transfer portal, going back to the well to land another former Texas Longhorn. On Tuesday, UT wide receiver transfer Marcus Washington took to...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

