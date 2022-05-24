ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All four D.C. Everest singles players, one from West move on to sectionals at WIAA Division 1 boys tennis subsectional

By Shereen Siewert
 6 days ago
RHINELANDER – D.C. Everest will send all four of its singles players to sectionals following competition at the WIAA Division 1 Boys Tennis Subsectional on Monday at Rhinelander High School.

Those reaching the semifinals at No. 1 singles and doubles, and those making it to the finals in all other flights move on to the sectional tournament on Wednesday at Wausau West.

Fukumatsu Hirose, the No. 1 seed at No. 1 singles, earned a 6-0, 6-0, sweep of Skyler Krouth of Green Bay West to march into the sectionals for Everest, which finished third in the team standings.

Also earning spots at the sectional for D.C. Everest are Colin Belton at No. 2 singles, Ted Kitchell at No. 3 and Ethan Giese at No. 4. All three won two matches in straight sets to advance.

Wausau West’s No. 1 singles player Cole Lozon also will be moving on to sectionals after he won his first match on Monday, defeating Nicholas Symons of Pulaski, 6-1, 6-2.

West’s No. 2 singles player Breton Wayde was eliminated in the semifinals. He defeated Josh Bergmann of Shawano, 6-2, 7-5, before losing to Elijah Evers of Rhinelander, 6-2, 6-2.

Wausau East had two doubles teams reach the semifinals but both were eliminated, ending the Lumberjacks’ season.

The No. 2 team of Isaac Harding and Jacob Schneider defeated Evan Scheidler and Fletcher Haggerty of Wausau West 6-1, 6-1, before losing to Cameron Smits and Carson Spindler of Bay Port 6-2, 6-4.

East’s No. 3 doubles team of Andrew Franken and Sully Hanz won its first match 6-0, 6-3, over the team from Shawano before falling in the semifinals to No. 1 seed Dawson Pontell and Eli Lundt of Rhinelander, 6-3, 6-1.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Tennis Subsectional

May 23, at Rhinelander High School

Team scores:

1. Rhinelander 22; 2. Bay Port 18; 3. D.C. Everest 14; 4. Pulaski 8; 5. Wausau West 6; 6. Shawano and Wausau East 4; 8. Green Bay West 0.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

