East LA 'ambush': Suspect hurt in shootout after opening fire on officer, deputies, authorities say

 4 days ago

A suspect was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in East Los Angeles after a California Highway Patrol officer and L.A. County sheriff's deputies "came under fire" in what authorities described as an ambush.

The CHP officer was driving a patrol cruiser about 9 a.m. when he "came under fire" at the intersection of Third Street and Ford Boulevard, sheriff's Lt. Patricia Thomas said at a news conference.

LASD deputies who were in the area were also shot at by the gunman, and they along with the Highway Patrol officer returned fire, Thomas said.

One of suspects, identified only as two men, was shot in the exchange and transported to a hospital, authorities said. The second suspect fled the location and remained at large.

The condition of the hospitalized suspect was unknown. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Thomas said. Video from AIR7 HD showed the rear window of a Highway Patrol car was completely shattered.

Bystander video captured the moment a barrage of bullets were fired during the shooting.

Investigators were looking to examine surveillance video for possible footage of the shootout, the Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect's motive in the shooting was under investigation.

A description of the suspect being sought was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Marissa
5d ago

Now you guys are getting targeted…. Something has to be done…. PUT Cameras EVERYWHERE !!!! When they get caught dont give them a slap on the wrist and bail . Give them 50 years Minimum.

al jager
4d ago

well done to all law enforcement agencies involved in this case, investigate and capture the other shooter, he deserves punishment.....

Michael
4d ago

all of a sudden we're just having this mass and mass of Gunplay cuz they're going after the guns politician yesterday's massacre in Texas was from an illegal who is here from the Democratic policy to let people in if they're so concerned about people from other countries why are the ones are coming in properly still waiting in line. Harris is not visiting the Border the crisis because they created it deliberately the reason why she doesn't visit the border is because she's in South America telling the people to come forward come to America you'll get free housing free money free utilities free everything free education free medical treatment

