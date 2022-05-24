Burglar steals $7K of electronics from Susquehanna County business

TUNKHANNOCK, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A burglar in Susquehanna County stole over $7,000 worth of goods from South Western Energy sometime between Friday, May 13, and Sunday, May 15, police say.

Officials say several electrical items, namely over 2,000 feet of wiring, lights, and a natural gas wellhead automation system, were taken from the company’s warehouse in Tunkhannock.

If anyone has information regarding this burglary, please call PSP Gibson at 570-465-3154.

