Virginia reaches settlement with Ford Motor Company, will receive $384,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that a settlement has been reached with Ford Motor Company after it allegedly misrepresented certain aspects of its products. The Commonwealth of Virginia is set to receive $384,736.40 as a result.

“Virginians should be able to trust car manufacturers’ information as advertised about their vehicles,” Miyares said in his announcement on Tuesday, May 24. “A key component of my office is protecting Virginia consumers, and I’m pleased we were able to reach a fair agreement with Ford.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, an investigation revealed that Ford made several misleading representations about the 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids including:

Misrepresenting the distance consumers could drive on one tank of gas

Marketing that indicated driving style would not impact real-world fuel economy

Claiming that the real-world fuel economy was superior to other hybrids

Additionally, Ford’s deceptive and misleading “Best-in-Class” payload claims on its 2011–2014 Super Duty pick-up trucks — which included the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models — were investigated. The results found that Ford had:

Devised a calculation method for payload capacity that was deceptive in how it omitted standard items (such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console and radio)

Advertised its Super Duty pick-up trucks as having a “Best-in-Class” payload (of 194 pounds) based on that deceptive calculation

Sold Super Duty pick-up trucks to individual consumers that could not meet the “Best-in-Class” payload claim

This settlement will ensure that Ford will not make false or misleading advertising claims about the fuel economy or payload capacity of any of its vehicles in the future, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation was led by Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont and Arizona, and joined by the Attorneys General of 35 other states and jurisdictions.

