“a warning about a woman stealing dogs from outside businesses for neighbors in the NoMa and Capital Hill area.”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Izaiah Vatts, a missing 12-year-old boy. Vatts was last seen around noon in the Owings Mills area, police said. He is around five feet, five inches tall and 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt with white lettering on it. #MISSING 12-year-old Izaiah Vatts – 5’5” 140lbs. Izaiah was last seen around noon in the area of Owings Mills. He is wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt w/ white lettering on it. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD #today pic.twitter.com/U5HlgNFmb4 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 29, 2022 Anyone who has seen Vatts or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO