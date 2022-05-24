ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“a warning about a woman stealing dogs from outside businesses for neighbors in the NoMa and Capital Hill area.”

Cover picture for the articleSince, at least, the infamous case of Molly back in 2009 – it has been repeatedly urged that you do not leave your pets unattended. “Pet parents in the NoMa / H Street / Capital Hill area, please be aware that there...

popville.com

“What I woke up to this morning…”

C. reports Sunday: “This morning I discovered someone shot up my car! MPD placed a business card on my window and a handwritten note: “Destruction of property and illegal use of a firearm.”. Happened on the corner of Georgia Ave and Madison Street, NW.”. And Nils sends a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Firefighter arrested for allegedly pulling gun on neighbor

WASHINGTON - A firefighter in D.C. is under investigation after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor in Southeast, according to authorities. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, Sergeant Doug Wheeler, 46, of Southeast, got into some type of confrontation with a resident on Kentucky Avenue on Thursday and was arrested after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Video Shows Squeegee Worker Assaulting A Driver At Busy Baltimore Intersection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video obtained by WJZ appears to show squeegee workers assaulting a driver at a red light off of Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.  The video was taken Thursday afternoon from a camera inside a car behind the incident.  #WATCH: VIDEO from Thursday off Mt Royal Ave Squeegee worker appears to be fighting w/ driver, opens car door and when the driver shuts it he opens it again, hits the person inside Owner of video submitted it police but police said to share it, help identify the suspects@wjz pic.twitter.com/Js2Oxwbj46 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 28, 2022 The video appears to show a...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Noma#H Street
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Izaiah Vatts, a missing 12-year-old boy. Vatts was last seen around noon in the Owings Mills area, police said. He is around five feet, five inches tall and 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt with white lettering on it. #MISSING 12-year-old Izaiah Vatts – 5’5” 140lbs. Izaiah was last seen around noon in the area of Owings Mills. He is wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt w/ white lettering on it. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD #today pic.twitter.com/U5HlgNFmb4 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 29, 2022 Anyone who has seen Vatts or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Motorcyclist hospitalized after alleged Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday morning after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Maryland State Police said they responded to the crash along the eastbound side of Route 50 near Kenilworth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, they met with Clayvon Anderson, 45, a D.C. resident, who reported his motorcycle had been struck by a car while traveling on that road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Fire spread to three east Baltimore row homes Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, three-row homes caught fire in the McElderry Park section of Baltimore City, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. At around 2:57, Baltimore City Fire crews arrived at the 2000 block of McElderry Park street. Baltimore City Fire Crews arrived at the scene with smoke...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found in the Parkville area. The dog is a brown and white husky mix and was found at around 7 a.m. on Thursday on Linwood Avenue (21234). Officers at the Parkville Precinct say the dog is very friendly and is wearing a black harness. Anyone with additional information … Continue reading "Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville" The post Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
HANCOCK, MD
fox5dc.com

Bank of America armed robbery victim pepper sprayed; suspect photos released

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who allegedly pepper-sprayed a victim during an armed robbery at a Gaithersburg Bank of America on Thursday. Officers responded to the 16500 block of South Frederick Ave....
hillrag.com

Arrest Made in March Double Murder at Potomac Gardens

Police announced an arrest has been made in the March double murder at the Potomac Gardens Apartments. The murders took place Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 700 block of 13th Street SE. According to police, the two men were washing cars in the parking lot when someone walked towards them through a passageway underneath one of the buildings and opened fire. Officers said they believe the victims were targeted.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man convicted of running cockfighting ring in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County man was convicted of animal cruelty charges Thursday for his role in organizing cockfights in Harford County, prosecutors said. Jose Lopez-Villalba, 42, of Gwynn Oak, was sentenced to serve six years in prison. Harford County Sheriff's deputies said Lopez-Villalba ran a...

