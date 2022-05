The Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding residents to be on the lookout for turtles crossing roads. “May through July is the nesting season for many turtles. At this time, egg-bearing females travel across land, and sometimes roads, to find the perfect location to dig a nest and lay eggs. Aquatic turtles also leave the water in search of terrestrial nesting sites,” according to the agency.

DANBURY, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO