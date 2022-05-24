Mets' Tylor Megill starts throwing off flat ground

New York Mets relief pitcher Tylor Megill (38) is finally off the injured list. Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets right-hander Tylor Megill has missed the second half of this month with biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm that landed him on the injured list on May 12.

It was learned Friday that Megill was "tentatively scheduled" to start playing catch ahead of the weekend, and SNY's Danny Abriano noted on Tuesday that the 26-year-old threw off flat ground on Monday. Once Megill is able to resume throwing while on a mound, it's expected the Mets will look to get him a rehab start before they think about putting him back in the rotation.

Megill is technically eligible to come off the IL this Friday, but his current timeline suggests he won't face big-league batters again before some point in June.

Megill had become somewhat of a revelation with ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sidelined since the end of spring training due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder. Across his first seven starts this spring, Megill posted a 4-2 record and a 4.41 ERA.

Along with deGrom, the Mets are also slated to be without three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer for another five to seven weeks because of a high-grade internal oblique strain. Despite these setbacks, the 29-15 Mets began Tuesday with the most wins among National League clubs.