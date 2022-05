Caleb Stuehrenberg and his siblings love to give Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards to Coral Springs First Responders as a gesture to thank them for everything they do. “Don’t do it to stand out and look cool. Do it to help your community. Do it to help the earth,” says Caleb, encouraging his peers to participate in their community with the right motivation.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO