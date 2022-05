(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -It started with a call about a house fire and ended with a drug bust for a Wood County man. Fire crews were called to the home in the Village of Port Edwards last Sunday. Some of the firefighters reported seeing signs of drug-related activity in the home, which led the Sheriff's office to obtain a search warrant. That turned up large amounts of cocaine, meth, and marijuana along with other drug-related items, which has landed 23-year-old Talon Keyser in jail on charges related to those drugs along with maintaining a drug trafficking place.

