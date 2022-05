It cost $100,000 of taxpayer money. That was the total legal fees financially challenged Upper Mount Bethel Township was forced to pay to defend a frivolous lawsuit brought by six self-appointed obstructionists. The UMBT 6, as they refer to themselves, devised a plan to disrupt the development of a by-right industrial park on land long zoned for industrial development on the outskirts of town.

1 DAY AGO