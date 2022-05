WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long would have liked more action figures of himself, but John Laurinaitis had other ideas. In a recent conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Long claimed he only had two action figures throughout his career — one saw him in a pack with Rey Mysterio, while the other placed him with Batista and The Undertaker. But thanks to a drunken conversation with someone from Jakks Pacific, the company that made the toys, Long found out that they had been told to stop including him.

