RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students at Marce Herz Middle School presented their ‘Passion Projects’ for public judges on Friday. Now in its second year of existence, the school has each student produce a yearlong project crafted around one of their passions. 21 of the more than 800 projects were selected as finalists for judging.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO