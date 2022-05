RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There could be a once in a lifetime experience to see in the night sky Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A meteor storm is possible from midnight to 2am late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. If it happens, we could see more than 1,000 meteors per hour - but it’s not a guarantee. Most meteor showers have less than 100 meteors per hour, so this would be an incredible sight if it happens.

