Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Knocks three hits

 6 days ago

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Blue...

CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury

Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out with minor illness

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to "stuffiness" and cold-like symptoms, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The team hasn't revealed whether Bader has been tested for COVID-19, but at this stage, the Cardinals don't believe his illness is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Breather in Game 1 Monday

Cain isn't starting in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. Cain will get to rest in Game 1 Monday after starting the last two contests, notably going 3-for-4 with his first homer of the season in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Tyrone Taylor will start in center while Jace Peterson takes over in right field and will bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Person
Nolan Arenado
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Cardinals#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Starts up rehab assignment

Adames (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday. Adames hasn't played since May 15 due to a left ankle sprain, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return from the 10-day injured list now that he's been cleared to suit up for the Brewers' Low-A affiliate. The team hasn't indicated whether Adames will require additional rehab games to begin the upcoming week, but the Brewers will presumably see how his ankle feels coming out of Sunday's action before determining his next steps. Assuming Adames is cleared to come off the IL within the next few days, he would take back everyday duties at shortstop, with Luis Urias sliding back over to third base and Jace Peterson moving into a bench role as a result.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Steps out of lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals. Cain is 4-for-26 over his past eight games and will take a seat Friday. Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Andrew McCutchen will start from left to right in the outfield while Keston Hiura will serve as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH

