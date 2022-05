LaVonne Marie Reed, 73, of Rowan, IA, passed away May 28, 2022, at Sheffield Care Center, with her family at her side. Public visitation and time of remembrance will be Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1-3 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. A graveside service will follow at the Graceland Cemetery, Rowan. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Memorials in LaVonne’s name may be directed to either her family in care of Jackie Loats, 212 Luicks Lane South, Belmond, IA 50421, or Wright County Human Society, or donor’s choice.

