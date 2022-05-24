ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley hospital nationally recognized

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A local hospital received a national award for their treatment of heart attack patients.

Sharon Regional Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022, according to a press release.

SRMC is one of only 240 hospitals to receive this honor.

To receive this award, hospitals must show sustained achievement for two consecutive years and perform at the highest level for specific measures.

“Achievement of the Platinum Award is a testament to our continued commitment to providing exemplary care to patients. The community doesn’t have to travel far for world-class cardiac care,” said Robert Rogalski, president of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

The release states that the Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a
heart attack each year.

