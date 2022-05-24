ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Testimony begins in Smith Township cold case murder trial

By Joe Gorman
 6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of killing a Smith Township teen in 2009 told jurors on Tuesday she had run away and refused to come back.

Jeffrey Haupt said in opening statements in the trial of Robert L. Moore, 51, of Alliance, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that several people will testify that they saw the teen, Glenna Jean White, 17, after prosecutors said she was dead.

Haupt also told jurors that prosecutors have no evidence White was ever killed because her body has never been found. He also said several police agencies received tips in the case over the years that she had been seen and did a poor job of investigating.

Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Fening said in his opening statement that Moore was the last person to see White on June 3, 2009. He had taken her from a home in Alliance after she told someone that Moore tried to rape her and when Moore returned, he was covered in blood from his head to his waist and the rest of his body was covered in mud.

Jurors heard opening statements on Tuesday before Judge Maureen Sweeney after jury selection in the case took up all of Monday .

Moore was indicted on a charge of murder in December for the death of White, who investigators say Moore killed after a night of drinking with others at the home in Alliance. The case was reopened after the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip.

Moore had served 15 years in prison on a manslaughter charge for the 1993 death of Virginia Lecorcihck, 22, of Alliance, who was beaten to death. Her body was recovered from Berlin Lake. Prosecutors have said they will tell jurors about the case because it bears a lot of similarities to the White case.

Haupt has objected, saying that will prejudice jurors against his client, but Judge Sweeney has ruled prosecutors can bring the case up. Haupt renewed his objection on Tuesday before jurors were bought in to hear opening arguments.

All Fening said was that jurors will hear that the White case is not “the first time he has killed somebody.” He did not offer specifics.

Fening told jurors one of the women in the home the morning White disappeared did not think to say anything because that was the first time she ever saw White. When she saw a flier over a year later saying that White was missing, she went to police and told them about the night in the home.

A search warrant was served at the home but a warrant could not be served on the car Moore took her in because the car was destroyed in a fire about a week after White disappeared.

Fening said law enforcement got multiple reports over the years that White was sighted but none of them ever panned out.

“Every single one of these reports was unsubstantiated,” Fening said.

But Haupt told jurors the investigations were cursory, at best, and never thorough. He said there were several credible reports from people who knew White personally who saw her and she told them she was running away and never coming back.

Haupt said White had a very troubled home life and had run away several times and she also suffered from multiple personality disorder.

“She had attempted to run away multiple times that year,” Haupt said.

When she disappeared, Fening said Moore told the people in the home that White jumped out of the car and he stopped at a bar, where he got in a fight with three men. But there were no visible injuries that could have accounted for the amount of blood he was covered in, Fening said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

