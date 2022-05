MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A substitute teacher in Mount Clemens is under investigation accused of physically abusing students. "If I went to that school and put my hands on my own kid, you know what would’ve happened? CPS would be at my door," said Aquilah Abdur-Rahman. "I would be in jail."

