ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two arrested in fatal shooting of neighbor’s dog

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KvyF_0fompyDd00
Guns found after dog shot in Jefferson County Firearms were seized from 2 felons accused of shooting and killing a family dog. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies arrested two people in the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog in Jefferson County on Monday.

At 1:39 p.m., a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy received a call from a woman in the Thorndyke area who said her neighbor had shot their deaf dog, named Gunnar.

When the deputy arrived at the woman’s home, she pointed to her pet’s location.

The deputy found the dog and confirmed it was dead with a gunshot to the chest area.

He then went to the neighbor’s home, but no one answered.

The next day, deputies returned to the home and found the two neighbors. An animal control officer questioned them, but received several versions of what happened, including that a friend had shot the dog and the dog had entered their home.

Eventually, the two neighbors admitted to shooting the dog with a shotgun, according to deputies.

Because both neighbors have been convicted of felonies, they are not allowed to possess guns.

After getting a warrant to search the home, deputies found 12 guns. Several were hidden inside a couch.

Both people were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail for numerous charges including first-degree animal cruelty, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and making false statements to law enforcement.

Deputies later discovered that one of the guns had been stolen out of Kitsap County.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prowler near Volunteer Park arrested after shooting at officers

SEATTLE — Reports of a prowler peering in windows and trying to break into homes in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood led to shots fired at officers followed by a search and arrest. Seattle police said dispatchers received a series of calls about a prowler in the Volunteer Park...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect firing gun into air prompts large police response

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Reports of a suspect shooting a gun into the air caused the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to call for a SWAT response. At 11:37 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office tweeted that there was a large police presence at the Whitehorse Trailhead near Darrington after dispatchers received reports of a suspect shooting a gun.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Family ID's woman killed in crossfire outside Spanaway gas station

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A mother of nine was killed Thursday night outside a gas station in Spanaway. Family of Angelina Palmer have identified her as the innocent bystander caught in the crossfire at a 7-Eleven gas station on 174th and Pacific Avenue South. She was shot and killed on her 39th birthday.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

3 teens arrested for allegedly firing shots at Discovery Park, guns seized

SEATTLE - Three 17-year-old boys were arrested Friday, suspected of firing off shots at Discovery Park. Seattle Police say officers were called to the park Friday afternoon to reports of kids shooting guns. They arrived and found three teenagers, then arrested them. Officers got a search warrant for their car...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Kiro 7
KIRO 7 Seattle

Convicted felon arrested, charged in fatal Skyway shooting

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 31-year-old convicted felon who is suspected of shooting and killing a Skyway area resident on Monday was arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. King County deputies arrested 31-year-old Kylan Keaton Houle at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday...
q13fox.com

Seattle Police: Man arrested in Queen Anne domestic violence call, gun seized

SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a man suspected in a domestic violence call, and said he tried to hide a gun under his armpit. Officers were called to the domestic violence incident in North Queen Anne on Saturday night. Authorities have not specified the details of the incident, but say a 27-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence harassment, burglary, assault and property destruction, as well as concealed carrying without a license.
SEATTLE, WA
masonwebtv.com

Two Airlifted after Head-On Crash Near Belfair

Three people were injured with two airlifted after a head-on crash on State Route 300 west of Belfair Sunday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol says a westbound sedan struck an eastbound SUV head-on on SR-300 (North Shore Road) at the intersection with Sand Hill Road about 12 PM Sunday. The highway was fully blocked for four and a half hours.
BELFAIR, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia woman allegedly strikes stranger with a metal pipe

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony after allegedly attacking another woman using a metal pipe. The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney charged April Destiny Forbes-Damaske, 34, with second-degree assault on May 24, after Olympia police arrested her on May 21 when a woman reported that she was assaulted by another female wielding a metal pipe.
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest One, Seize Gun, Drugs, Cash Downtown Thursday Evening

Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening. At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bystander killed by gunfire at Spanaway gas station

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A woman died after she was shot during an altercation at a Spanaway gas station on Thursday night. Pierce County deputies were called at around 8:50 p.m. to the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a woman who had been shot. When...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two families displaced by Kent apartment fire

KENT, Wash. — Two families lost their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Kent early Sunday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. Fire crews responded to the apartments located in the 10800 block of Southeast 240th Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters knocked...
KENT, WA
My Clallam County

Man goes over cliff trying to rescue his dog

PORT ANGELES – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after falling over a cliff east of Port Angeles while trying to rescue his dog. Clallam 3 Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 183 Twilight Beach Road, where the patient had telephoned 911 dispatch saying that he believed he broke his back and could not move his legs. The patient had gone over the cliff to check on his dog, which had also fallen.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy