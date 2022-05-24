Clay County Department of Health offers pointers for parents navigating the baby formula crisis

(dragana991/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Department of Health in Clay County is monitoring the current infant formula shortage and is updating families on how best to protect themselves.

When the initial recall was issued by Abbott Nutrition in February, DOH-Clay reached out to retailers that accept the benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woemen, Infants and Children to recommend ordering an alternative supply of formula.

The current recall does not affect Florida’s primary WIC milk-based formula, but the shutdown of the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan is causing strain on the entire formula market. In a recent press release from Abbott, the company stated they could restart their factory within two weeks, and get products to shelves six to eight weeks after the restart.

For Florida families in need of certain metabolic formulas, Abbott continues to release these products on an as-needed basis with a referral from a health care professional. These products were not included in the recall and have been tested and comply with all product release requirements before distribution. Impacted families should contact their health care provider or local WIC office to ensure they are getting the necessary formula.

Below is the information that DOH-Clay gathered from the Surgeon General’s Office on how families can best combat the crisis.

Safety Tips:

Choose an infant formula that is safe. For more information on choosing a safe infant formula, visit the CDC and FDA pages on the topic.

Do not make homemade infant formula. Visit the FDA’s page for more information.

Do not buy formula online that comes from outside the United States. This formula could be counterfeit, including having fake labels with a wrong use-by-date.

Properly prepare and store infant formula. For information on proper preparation and storage, visit the CDC’s page.

Properly clean, sanitize, and store infant feeding items. Visit the CDC’s page for more information.

Always wash your hands. For information on how and when to wash your hands, visit the CDC’s page.

What is recalled?:

On February 17, 2022, Abbott Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formulas produced in their Sturgis, MI facility. The FDA issued a public health advisory to alert consumers to avoid purchasing or using recalled formulas.

Impacted products within the recalled lot may include Similac PM 60/40, Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Impacted lots will start with numbers 22 through 37, not including the letter at the beginning.

Check to see if you have recalled formula by:

Reviewing the lot number on the bottom of your package.

Checking the lot number on the Abbott website.

Visiting Abbott’s website.

Calling the company at 1-800-986-8540.

Do not feed your baby recalled formula. If the lot number on your formula does not start with a 22 through 37, your formula is not impacted.

Do not throw away recalled formula. Return it to the store for a refund or exchange or call the company at 1-800-986-8540.

