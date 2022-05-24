ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Department of Health offers pointers for parents navigating the baby formula crisis

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKnpp_0fompwSB00
(dragana991/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Department of Health in Clay County is monitoring the current infant formula shortage and is updating families on how best to protect themselves.

When the initial recall was issued by Abbott Nutrition in February, DOH-Clay reached out to retailers that accept the benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woemen, Infants and Children to recommend ordering an alternative supply of formula.

The current recall does not affect Florida’s primary WIC milk-based formula, but the shutdown of the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan is causing strain on the entire formula market. In a recent press release from Abbott, the company stated they could restart their factory within two weeks, and get products to shelves six to eight weeks after the restart.

For Florida families in need of certain metabolic formulas, Abbott continues to release these products on an as-needed basis with a referral from a health care professional. These products were not included in the recall and have been tested and comply with all product release requirements before distribution. Impacted families should contact their health care provider or local WIC office to ensure they are getting the necessary formula.

STORY: Victim of deadly shooting identified as Raines High School football player

Below is the information that DOH-Clay gathered from the Surgeon General’s Office on how families can best combat the crisis.

Safety Tips:

  • Choose an infant formula that is safe. For more information on choosing a safe infant formula, visit the CDC and FDA pages on the topic.
  • Do not make homemade infant formula. Visit the FDA’s page for more information.
  • Do not buy formula online that comes from outside the United States. This formula could be counterfeit, including having fake labels with a wrong use-by-date.
  • Properly prepare and store infant formula. For information on proper preparation and storage, visit the CDC’s page.
  • Properly clean, sanitize, and store infant feeding items. Visit the CDC’s page for more information.
  • Always wash your hands. For information on how and when to wash your hands, visit the CDC’s page.

STORY: Man caught on video punching woman at Jacksonville gas station tells police ‘she hit me first’

What is recalled?:

On February 17, 2022, Abbott Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formulas produced in their Sturgis, MI facility. The FDA issued a public health advisory to alert consumers to avoid purchasing or using recalled formulas.

Impacted products within the recalled lot may include Similac PM 60/40, Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Impacted lots will start with numbers 22 through 37, not including the letter at the beginning.

Check to see if you have recalled formula by:

  • Reviewing the lot number on the bottom of your package.
  • Checking the lot number on the Abbott website.
  • Visiting Abbott’s website.
  • Calling the company at 1-800-986-8540.

STORY: Three people arrested in connection with man’s murder on Jacksonville’s Westside

Do not feed your baby recalled formula. If the lot number on your formula does not start with a 22 through 37, your formula is not impacted.

Do not throw away recalled formula. Return it to the store for a refund or exchange or call the company at 1-800-986-8540.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

JFRD: Fire marshal called for house fire on Tropic Drive East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that it put out a house fire on Tropic Drive East. At approximately 2 a.m., dispatchers responded and safely removed five people from the home before putting out the fire. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was not called.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Fleming Island, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Workers cooking burgers and tater tots in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson found employees of the Sonic drive-in huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to investigate last Saturday. On the phone they had described the culprit as brown with diamonds on its back.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Infant Formula#The Department Of Health#Woemen#Infants And Children#Wic#Raines High School
Action News Jax

1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that one man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting early Sunday on SW Happiness Lane. At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded and located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and taken over by emergency service personnel, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Action News Jax

JSO: Person shot in leg on Merchants Way

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a person shot on 8500 Merchants Way Sunday around 7:30 P.M. The victim is in his late-20s and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. No other individuals have been hurt. The victim has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy