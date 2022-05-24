ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Pet of the Week | Mrs. Wiggles

ourquadcities.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for our Pet of the Week! Mrs....

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

ourquadcities.com

QC newborns share ‘zip code’ birthday

Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Gilda’s Club offers genetics & cancer workshop

Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop about hereditary cancer genetic testing. Jamie Broline, RN, BSN, OCN of UnityPoint – Trinity will be leading a discussion about hereditary cancer genetic testing and if it is something for you and your family to consider. Guidelines, cost and expected outcomes of test results will be discussed in the program. The workshop is being offered in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

2nd part of American Impressionism ‘Art Talk’ set for June 4

“American Impressionism: John Leslie Breck and Friends,” will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St,. Moline. There is no charge for admission. No reservations are needed for in-person or if joining online by registering here. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
iheart.com

Black Bear Spotted In Iowa

(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Olof Krans paintings donated to Bishop Hill State Historic Site

Three paintings by Bishop Hill painter Olof Krans were recently donated to the Bishop Hill State Historic Site and placed on display. Claudie Huey presented the paintings “Salja By, Sweden,” “Olsson Farm in Sweden II,” and “Prairie Grove” on behalf of the Merle and Barbra Glick estate. The Glick family previously donated five other artworks to the Bishop Hill State Historic Site.
BISHOP HILL, IL
ourquadcities.com

Esperanza Legal Center hosts free naturalization workshop

Esperanza Legal Center will host a free naturalization workshop at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Information will be provided by volunteers and led by Carolyn O’Connor, immigration legal specialist (DOJ Accredited,) a news release says. “The application...
MOLINE, IL
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
94.1 KRNA

Popular Eastern Iowa Bar Catches Fire, Significant Damage Reported

Just in time to be likely gearing up for a busy holiday weekend marking the unofficial summer kickoff, a popular Johnson County bar and restaurant reportedly suffered "substantial damage" from a fire early Saturday morning. Fortunately, KWWL reports that no one was inside the bar at the time of the fire.
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
Cats
Pets
Pets
KCRG.com

More details on Cedar Rapids casino proposal released

Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
KCJJ

DNR makes first drunken boating arrest of the season at Coralville Reservoir

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of boating season, and the Department of Natural Resources has made its first arrest of an intoxicated operator at the Coralville Reservoir. A conservation officer reports seeing a boat without a capacity sticker operating on Coralville Lake Saturday evening. A passenger, identified as...
ourquadcities.com

Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts free water-quality workshop

From 8 a.m. until noon Friday, June 3, Partners of Scott County Watersheds will host a workshop to help Scott County residents manage their ponds for better water quality. This workshop will be held at West Lake Park and include expert-led presentations on wetland habitats, water quality, and fisheries management. The goal of this workshop is to provide the knowledge and resources in order to sustainably manage a pond.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Louisa County man accused of stealing trailer(s) from farm near Lone Tree

A Louisa County man faces charges that he stole at least one trailer from a farm near Lone Tree. 47-year-old Larry Ford of Oakville was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 8:45 Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies say Ford’s silver F350 can be seen on a trail cam driving onto the victim’s farm on Johnson Muscatine Road, between Lone Tree and Nichols, around 1:15pm on March 16th. The truck can later be seen leaving the property while towing the victim’s orange, Gooseneck Round Bale trailer valued at $2,000. A Diamond D livestock trailer was also reportedly missing from the property.
LONE TREE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one that happened at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Cedar Rapids police asked for deeds rather than “mere words.”. “These unfathomable events generally occur after...

