Houston, TX

Houston's new guaranteed income program will give some residents $375 a month

By Jay R. Jordan
Chron.com
 6 days ago
Applications for the pilot program are due by midnight...

Oh Please Just stop
6d ago

We need to pass a law that citizens get more of a say on how our money gets spent on programs of any kind and free money given away. I’m so tired of everything being one sided. Middle class always gets hit the most. Makes enough to get by but no extras and don’t qualify for anything. Furious that an office that has already been questioned on their money management and back room dealings gets to keep sucking us dry.Pretty soon there will be no more to take.

meshell mitchell
5d ago

what about cost of living raises for those who are working and trying to care for themselves, can we get a break, mentally, it seems we're always giving as we continue to struggle, help us too raises

yup
5d ago

Is there any way to put a stop to this? I didn’t give Turner the ok to give my money to these people.

