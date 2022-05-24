ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man gets 22 years for missing woman’s death

By Laura McMillan
 6 days ago

This story was edited to reflect a correction from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office about the name of Jason Kirkby.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to more than 22 years in prison in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020.

Shalan Niccole Gannon (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigations)

Last month, Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 50, entered a no-contest plea to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the disappearance of 27-year-old Shalan Niccole Gannon .

Authorities allege Gannon was killed on or about April 8, 2020, in Marion County. She was reported missing on April 11, and her body was found in June 2020 in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County.

Mans was charged in October 2020 .

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Senior Judge Mark Braun sentenced Mans to 228 months for voluntary manslaughter and 43 months for aggravated battery. In addition, the judge ordered that the sentences be served consecutively for 22.5 years in prison.

How much rain has fallen in Kansas

A second defendant associated with the case, Jason Kirkby, 39, of Wichita, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of criminal desecration and was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wichita Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

