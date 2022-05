On Monday, May 30, Pike Liberal Arts School named longtime Escambia Academy coach Hugh Fountain as the Patriots’ new head football coach. Rush Hixon served as interim head coach at Pike at the end of the 2021 season – leading the Patriots through the playoffs and to a national championship – before being named permanent head coach at the end of the season. Hixon also serves as athletic director and head baseball coach at Pike and, as a result, made the decision to step down as head football coach, so that someone can give all of their attention to the football program.

TROY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO