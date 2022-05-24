Erie church to hold prayer service for anyone affected by social injustice

Local religious leaders of all faiths are inviting the community to gather and stand in solidarity this Thursday.

A prayer service will be held at Sacred Heart Church to pray for those in Buffalo and for anyone affected by social injustice.

The itinerary will include opening prayer, reflections, music from a choir, and more.

Bishop Persico says the service is important for everyone to come together to pray for those affected, but also to pray for ourselves in order to rise above hatred, anger, and division within our community.

An organizer of the event tells us what she is hoping will come from this service.

“We hope that this is a continuation of the relationships that are already there, and to invite more people into that opportunity to engage with others,” said Patrice Swick, director, social justice and life office, Catholic Charities Diocese of Erie.

The service will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

