ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Erie church to hold prayer service for anyone affected by social injustice

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykcdZ_0fomomPQ00

Local religious leaders of all faiths are inviting the community to gather and stand in solidarity this Thursday.

A prayer service will be held at Sacred Heart Church to pray for those in Buffalo and for anyone affected by social injustice.

The itinerary will include opening prayer, reflections, music from a choir, and more.

Mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor speaks out

Bishop Persico says the service is important for everyone to come together to pray for those affected, but also to pray for ourselves in order to rise above hatred, anger, and division within our community.

An organizer of the event tells us what she is hoping will come from this service.

“We hope that this is a continuation of the relationships that are already there, and to invite more people into that opportunity to engage with others,” said Patrice Swick, director, social justice and life office, Catholic Charities Diocese of Erie.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The service will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 5

Agnes Walters
6d ago

And what is wrong with this church service? We we all need to come together and pray for people who lost love ones. You people are turning this into a racial thing and it is not it is for everyone. And by the way I am an old WHITE lady.

Reply
2
Related
YourErie

PA Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home holds Memorial Day ceremony

As a way to honor U.S. veterans that served our country, the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home held a special ceremony. It was a ceremony that’s been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but now this ceremony made a return for families and community members to be part of once again. It’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New priests ordained in Erie

Three new priests have been ordained at Saint Patrick’s Church on Friday. The Most Reverend Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese, ordained the deacons into the priesthood. One pastor was a mentor to the young men and was thrilled to be invited to the event. “When they wrote me the letters, I started […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wattsburg, Fairview communities celebrate Memorial Day with parades

Community members across Pennsylvania are celebrating Memorial Day with parades, including those locally in Fairview and Wattsburg. Fairview Parade The parade lined up Monday morning at Holy Cross Church on West Ridge Road, marching west to Maple Street. On Monday, May 30, hundreds of spectators honored those who have served our country. Fairview High School […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Injustice#Religion#Sacred Heart Church#Social Justice#Life Office#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Final day to observe ‘The Wall That Heals’ in Erie

Monday is the last day to see “The Wall That Heals” on display in Erie before it departs for its next stop. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. arrived at the Zem Zem Shrine Club on Thursday before opening to the public on Friday. The wall will be open until 2 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Butterflies to abound in Erie County over next couple of months

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Throughout any given year, 98 species of butterflies and moths can be seen in Erie County. They don’t all arrive or occur at the same time, however. That said, during the first two weeks of July, people could see 25 to 30 species on any given day. Some butterflies have traveled long distances. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Game of soccer at Erie Sports Park unites refugee children

The game of soccer is uniting young refugee children in the Erie community and teaching them valuable life lessons. Here is more on the Erie Sports Park’s effort to help these children. Refugee children in the area are properly being taught the basics of soccer that will potentially kick start their interest in the sport. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community celebrates Memorial Day weekend at Presque Isle

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and people are heading out to Presque Isle to enjoy the beaches. On Saturday, Beaches 3, 6, 8 and 11 opened up for swimming. On Sunday, the beaches were packed with people swimming. People also took to the trails at Presque Isle this weekend. Presque Isle State Park is open from […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local business maximizes recycling efforts in Erie

Prism Glass Recycling is taking an extra step to improve glass recycling efforts in Erie County with high volume bars and high volume beer distributors. The company is teaming up with Owens-Illinois Glass to ensure glass does not sit dormant in a landfill. “The partnership provides a special collection unit for each participating location that’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town May 27-29

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! All An Act Presents “What the Bellhop Saw” A nice fellow checks into an expensive suite in New York City’s finest hotel, precipitating a fantastic nightmare […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local kids participate in fishing tournament at Presque Isle

Local children and their families took part in a fishing tournament that took place at the Perry Memorial on Presque Isle. We caught up with those kids who were hooked on fishing. At the Perry Memorial, kids from all over Erie competed in a free fishing tournament for children ages 12 and under. The event […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Military signing ceremony held at Harbor Creek High School

Four students were recognized on May 27 for their military signings. The branches of the military that the students were going into were the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. One student said that their decision to join had to do with their family history as well as pride. “My brother was in the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flagship Niagara League to host 2022 Mariners Ball

The 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser is just around the corner. On Saturday June 4th, the Flagship Niagara League will host the 2022 Mariners Ball. The money from this fundraiser will go towards funding for the Flagship’s sailing programs for the season. This event will be a black tie and evening gown attire and will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Events to host Warner Theatre Open House Friday

Erie Events will host an open house at the Warner Theatre Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., and again from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Patrons are invited to tour the newly renovated theatre including the grand lobby, auditorium, backstage, dressing rooms and rehearsal hall. The open […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

LECOM holds graduation at Erie Insurance Arena

Hundreds of students at LECOM graduated on May 29 at Erie Insurance Arena. More than 400 medical students graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Dental Medicine, and masters degree candidates. According to the provost, almost 99% of the medical students have residencies lined up. “So we are 30 years now in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents enjoy horse races at PI Downs on Memorial Day

Another fun way Erie residents are spending Memorial Day is by watching horse racing at Presque Isle Downs and Casino. Seats are lined along the track as onlookers cheered on the duo or trio they want to win. One family that is visiting Erie for a graduation decided to make their way to Presque Isle […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Shops on the Hill holds first Artisan Flea Market of 2022

One local flea market event is finally back on the calendar this summer. This was the first Sunday of the season that the Shops on the Hill Artisan Flea Market made a return. This event will be continuing through June and July with live music, food, and of course vendor tables. Vendors will be selling […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community gets look at new Warner Theatre renovations

“I just think it’s so amazing and it is just so beautiful,” said Lori Arcenas, Erie resident. The new renovations to the historic Warner Theatre include the grand lobby, the auditorium, backstage, dressing rooms and the rehearsal hall. “So, we desperately need the back of the house upgrades so we can handle the current productions […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mayor Schember outlines plans for Erie’s future

Erie Mayor Joe Schember outlined his plans for his second term in office at the Jefferson Educational Society on Friday. Mayor Schember invited community members to learn more about his plans for the future of the City of Erie. After being reelected in November 2021, Mayor Schember said he’s committed to growing Erie’s population. He […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County reaches 800 COVID-related deaths

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Erie County has reached an unwanted milestone, and is close to another. The Erie County Health Department confirmed the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 800. According to a spokesperson for the department, that total dates back to March 2020. The Health Department is also reporting 100 new cases in […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy