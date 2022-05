HOUSTON (KIAH) — The weather for the last day of the Memorial Day weekend should be exactly like the previous two days: warm, breezy with a small chance of rain. Just like Saturday and Sunday, Monday is looking like another warm day with temperatures reaching the low 90s. There will be a breeze of about 10 to 15 miles per hour and rain chances are about 10%.

