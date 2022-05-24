ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Coinbase makes history as the first crypto company on the Fortune 500—just in time for the crypto winter

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaCON_0fomoFTZ00

Read our profile of Coinbase from the June/July 2022 issue of Fortune: Coinbase made crypto history on the Fortune 500. Then disaster struck

Crypto has finally arrived on the Fortune 500. It just happened to get there during the crypto winter.

Coinbase Global made history Monday when it became the first cryptocurrency company to break into the Fortune 500.

Although the company has recently struggled to meet analyst expectations amid a widespread crypto crash, the San Francisco–based cryptocurrency exchange had a significant 2021 that propelled it to No. 437 on Fortune’s list of the biggest U.S. companies.

Coinbase jumped into the spotlight when it went public through a direct listing in April 2021, less than a decade after it was founded.

Just before its direct listing, analysts were predicting that the company could debut with a $100 billion valuation. But it closed its first day of trading with a $61 billion valuation, just edging out DoorDash for the seventh-highest market cap among U.S. companies after their first day of trading.

Coinbase’s 2021 revenue was $7.8 billion, just over the minimum of $6.4 billion that companies needed to be considered for the Fortune 500. The 2022 list takes into account only a company’s 2021 financial performance. The threshold was $5.4 billion for the 2021 list.

It’s been a rough start to 2022, though, as crypto prices have crashed and trading volumes have decreased. Although the company has tried to diversify its revenue streams by officially launching its own NFT marketplace in early May, its marketplace has only about 2,900 unique active users, according to Bloomberg.

Coinbase’s business still hinges heavily on crypto trading, and the down market has hurt its earnings. Bitcoin, which makes up about 44% of the entire crypto market, is trading below $30,000, its lowest level since December 2020, while the overall crypto market has lost nearly $1 trillion year to date in what has been among the worst crashes for the asset class ever.

These tumultuous market conditions heavily affected Coinbase as traders slowed their activity. Trading volume on its platform in the first quarter was $309 billion, short of the $331.2 billion analysts expected. The volume of trades was down about 39% from the $547 billion in trade volume the company recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 when crypto prices reached all-time highs.

Coinbase missed analyst expectations for the first quarter, reporting a net revenue of $1.16 billion for the first three months ending March 31 and a net loss of $430 million. Its revenue declined 53% from the $2.5 billion it recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. If the company maintains the same revenue or lower for the next three quarters of 2021, it would fall short of the $6.4 billion revenue required to make it on the Fortune 500 this year.

Coinbase’s stock price has also taken a hit. Trading at about $60 as of Tuesday, its shares have declined about 82% from the $328.38 closing price on the company’s first day of trading last April.

While Coinbase had planned to triple the size of the company going into 2022, its chief operations officer, Emilie Choi, said in a note to employees last week that the company would be scaling back hiring, partly because of market conditions. Coinbase hired 1,200 people in the first quarter of the year, according to its first-quarter earnings report. The company currently has more than 4,900 employees, according to its website.

After the pandemic put a dent in corporate earnings in 2020, the 500 companies on the 2022 list came roaring back, reaching a record $16.1 trillion in cumulative revenue and $1.8 trillion in profits. Fortune has been ranking the 500 largest U.S.-based companies since 1955.

Comments / 9

Related
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. “My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie,” she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fortune 500#U S Companies#Web3 Investment#Coinbase Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales on Accumulation Binge As Ethereum (ETH) Flashes a Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment reveals that whales holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP are stocking up on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization amid the current volatility of the digital assets market. According to Santiment, the richest non-exchange XRP wallets increased their collective holdings by 2.4% in just...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Fortune

Fortune

135K+
Followers
6K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy