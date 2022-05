PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Eighth seed Casper Ruud reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he downed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 at the French Open on Monday. Norway's Ruud, who will face 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark on Wednesday, overcame a brief fightback from his 12th- seeded opponent to achieve one of the goals he had set for himself this season.

TENNIS ・ 7 HOURS AGO