It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone who was loved and cherished. Family and friends must now say goodbye to their beloved Shirley Ann Kennedy Losey. Shirley peacefully passed away with family by her side on May 8, 2022, at the age of 80, after a courageous battle caused by cancer. Born in Louisiana on September 29, 1942, to her mother, Gracie Brown Kennedy and father, Felder Vernon Kennedy, she enjoyed many years in Ponchatoula. She later resided in Georgia and Florida and spent her final days with her son in California. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands, Wayne Cutrer and Gregg Losey.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO