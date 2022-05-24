Lineup announced for Albany’s ‘Alive at Five’ concert series
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The lineup for Albany's "Alive at Five" concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs from June 9 through August 4.
The concerts take place at Jennings Landing in Albany. Parking is available at the Riverfront Garage at Broadway and Columbia Street for $5.
No alcohol, coolers, backpacks, bags, containers, packages, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks, glass containers of any kind, recording of performances, or pets will be allowed at the concerts. All Albany parks are tobacco-free.
Lineup
- June 9: Pride Night
- Young Culture at 5 p.m.
- State Champs at 6:30 p.m.
- June 16: Jam Night
- Annie in the Water at 5 p.m.
- Spafford at 6:30 p.m.
- June 23: Classic Rock
- Candy Ambulance at 5 p.m.
- Lita Ford at 6:30 p.m.
- July 7: Hip-Hop
- JB!! aka Dirty Moses at 5 p.m.
- DJ SIROC and DJ TGIF at 5:30 p.m.
- Talib Kweli at 6:45 p.m.
- July 14: Country Rock
- Sydney Worthley at 5 p.m.
- Cassadee Pope at 6:30 p.m.
- July 21: Ska/Reggae
- Souly Had & The E-Block at 5 p.m.
- Ballyhoo! at 6:30 p.m.
- July 28: Folk Rock
- Sean Rowe at 5 p.m.
- Donavon Frankenreiter at 6:30 p.m.
- August 4: Hip-Hop
- DJ Hollyw8d at 5 p.m.
- Ohzhe and DJ TGIF at 5:45 p.m.
- Doug E. Fresh at 6:45 p.m.

