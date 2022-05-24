Lineup announced for Albany’s ‘Alive at Five’ concert series

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The lineup for Albany’s “Alive at Five” concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs from June 9 through August 4.

The concerts take place at Jennings Landing in Albany. Parking is available at the Riverfront Garage at Broadway and Columbia Street for $5.

No alcohol, coolers, backpacks, bags, containers, packages, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks, glass containers of any kind, recording of performances, or pets will be allowed at the concerts. All Albany parks are tobacco-free.

Lineup

June 9: Pride Night Young Culture at 5 p.m. State Champs at 6:30 p.m.

June 16: Jam Night Annie in the Water at 5 p.m. Spafford at 6:30 p.m.

June 23: Classic Rock Candy Ambulance at 5 p.m. Lita Ford at 6:30 p.m.

July 7: Hip-Hop JB!! aka Dirty Moses at 5 p.m. DJ SIROC and DJ TGIF at 5:30 p.m. Talib Kweli at 6:45 p.m.

July 14: Country Rock Sydney Worthley at 5 p.m. Cassadee Pope at 6:30 p.m.

July 21: Ska/Reggae Souly Had & The E-Block at 5 p.m. Ballyhoo! at 6:30 p.m.

July 28: Folk Rock Sean Rowe at 5 p.m. Donavon Frankenreiter at 6:30 p.m.

August 4: Hip-Hop DJ Hollyw8d at 5 p.m. Ohzhe and DJ TGIF at 5:45 p.m. Doug E. Fresh at 6:45 p.m.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.