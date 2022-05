HOOVER, Alabama – Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team, as voted on by the media in attendance. Moss continued his prowess at the plate, batting .500 at the tournament. He logged two hits in each of the three games. In Thursday’s rout of Florida, he batted 2-for-3 with one walk, one run and one RBI. He swung 2-for-5 and was hit by a pitch in Friday’s epic comeback win over Alabama. He wrapped up the event as one of two Aggies two record multiple hits in the tournament-ending loss Saturday against Florida.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO