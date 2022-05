22,640 square-foot property on market for $69 million. The most expensive property in Santa Monica has been marked down but is still the most expensive property in the area as reported by Realtor.com. Originally listed at $90 million, the luxury property near the Riviera Country Club had its price reduced twice and the 1.61-acre property is now listed at $69 million. Santiago Arana of The Agency is the listing agent and has explained by the 22,640 square foot mansion is still the most expensive property but is strangely one of Santa Monica’s better deals.

