Los Alamitos, CA

Warehouse fire in Los Alamitos Tuesday morning

By shelley-henderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Orange County Fire Authority, 38 units responded to a structure fire at 10852 Kyle Street (at Catalina Street) in Los Alamitos this morning. Robert Acosta of the City of Los Alamitos reported that it was a three-alarm fire and that the structure will be a...

On its Litter Cleanup Day, Caltrans removes litter on highways throughout the state

Caltrans held its Litter Cleanup Day on May 26, with crews and volunteers removing trash and debris along highways throughout the state. In Orange County, the event included a five-mile clean up along SR-55 from Victoria Street in Costa Mesa to Dyer Road in Santa Ana, and at the southbound I-5 and SR-55 connector in Tustin. Approximately 60 bags of roadside waste were collected by seven Caltrans District 12 maintenance crew members.
Help the Long Beach PD find 85-year-old Edith Nell Birden

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 85-year-old at-risk missing person, Edith Nell Birden, who was last seen on May 25, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. Birden was last seen walking in the 3000 block of Adriatic Avenue. Birden suffers from medical conditions and...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, May 28, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, May 28, 2022:. Patchy drizzle before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain in...
Three OC baseball teams earn top seeds in CIF Southern California regionals

Orange County high school baseball teams are among those selected to compete in the CIF Southern California Regional championships beginning Tuesday at host sites, according to CIF state officials. CIF Southern Section champions JSerra, Tesoro and Estancia earned top seeds in the regional. Higher seeded teams will be home teams...
Irvine and Yorba Linda football teams battle it out in spring scrimmage

Players from Yorba Linda (left) and Irvine get together after a scrimmage this week. (Photo courtesy Irvine football). Irvine and Yorba Linda high school football teams, both coming off 10-0 regular seasons, met this week in a scrimmage at Yorba Linda and it appears the event was beneficial for both teams.
County of Orange appoints Charlene Reynolds as Director of John Wayne Airport

The Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Charlene Reynolds as the Director of John Wayne Airport. “After conducting a wide recruitment, we’re pleased to welcome Ms. Reynolds as the new director of the Orange County airport,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Her passion and commitment to aviation services will help us continue to elevate our passenger experience.”
Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church honored by California Park and Recreation Society and the City of Los Alamitos

The City of Los Alamitos Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Commission nominated the Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church for the California Park & Recreation Society District 10 Volunteer Merit Award for their commitments to the community. During the week of March 22, 2021, fifth graders at...
2ND & PCH kickstarts summer with events in June

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s open air coastal retail, dining and lifestyle center invites the community to stay, shop, dine and relax this June with a number of events. Kicking things off with PCH Movies & Moonlight, on Friday, June 3rd at sunset with a showing of Hairspray (2007). Movies are complimentary for the community to enjoy, weather permitting. Self-seating will be available along Seaport Way on a first come first serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. 2ND & PCH offers an array of restaurants, retailers and specialty services within the center for the community to enjoy before, during or after the movie.
Passport to the Arts offers admission to Laguna Beach’s Three Art Festivals and exclusive special offers for summer 2022

Gain access to over 500 artists, live music, special events, and more this summer with a 2022 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $45 USD value). This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass offers one-time entree to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach during the summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 2), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 1 to September 4), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 24 to August 28).
“Encuentro de Almas” with C&C comes to 2nd Sunday in The Chapel in June

C&C will perform “Encuentro de Almas” at St. Isidore Historical Plaza on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candi Sosa and Cristina Rebull are seasoned professionals who first united their voices singing Cuban and American music in 2014. C&C are internationally-known Cuban singers who are talented performers individually, but, when they come together magic happens.
Summer reading activities at the Buena Park Library

From June 11 to August 6, the Buena Park Library will hold its annual summer reading program for adults, teens, and children. Readers of all ages can participate by registering at buenapark.beanstack.com or by downloading the free Beanstack app, logging their reading, and entering earned raffle tickets into prize drawings. Prizes include gift cards, Nintendo Switch Lites, a book basket, Knott’s Berry Farm tickets, and more. The first day to register is June 11, and the last day to log reading and enter raffle tickets for prizes is August 6.
Local Lifeguards Battle Law Enforcement Association, State in Union Dispute

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
Choralfest 2022 Honors The People Of Ukraine

“Behold how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!”. The Community of Faith Choralfest 2022 was held on Sunday afternoon. St Nicholas Catholic Church in Laguna Woods was the scene of the sixth annual celebration of music offered in thanksgiving for the friendship shared and for the faith-filled ministry to the people of God. St Nicholas Catholic Parish hosted the event featuring Choirs and Cantors from five Laguna Woods congregations: Temple Judea, Geneva Presbyterian Church, St George Episcopal Church, Lutheran Church of the Cross, and St Nicholas Catholic Church.
Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28

Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 included a fatal Long Beach traffic accident, free concerts and movies, and a change at Servite High School. Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
Mental Health Nonprofit Aims to Help Young People

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Community engagement brings peace

Jeremiah 29:7 But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare. The word welfare means peace and prosperity. Here in Jeremiah 29:7 it means we should do those actions that create and foster peace in our city, our community, and our neighborhood. One of the most effective ways to bring on peace is to get to the know people you live around: your physical neighbors, the people who work and frequent the stores you regularly shop, people at your local school, people at work, and those you see around town. You could be that blessing and kind soul to brighten someone’s day and help them not go down that negative river that seems to flow in the human heart. It’s learning people’s names, sharing stories together, giving out affirmation, appreciation, and accolades. It’s as simple as a smile. See, when we give attention to someone it shows they matter. God created each of us (see Psalm 139:13-16) and each of us matter. You matter and all humanity matters to God and when we acknowledge someone it makes a difference.
UCLA rallies for wild 25-22 victory over Oregon State in Pac-12 baseball tourney

Teams combined for 47 runs and 53 hits in the 10-inning game. UCLA and Oregon State engaged in one of the wildest games in college baseball history on Saturday afternoon as part of the Pac-12 Tournament, with the Bruins picking up a 25-22 win on a three-run walk-off home run from redshirt sophomore Tommy Beres in Scottsdale, Ariz.
