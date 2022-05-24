Humboldt man dies fishing on lake near Paris, TN

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man who died while fishing on Kentucky Lake is Tennessee’s 10th boating-related fatality so far this year.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake in Henry County on Sunday.

The agency says officers found a bass boat owned by 60-year-old Daniel E. Keeling near the West Sandy portion of the lake.

The body of Keeling, of Humboldt, was found a few hours later. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The agency says nine other people have died in boating-related incidents in state waters this year.

