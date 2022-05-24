ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Humboldt man dies fishing on lake near Paris, TN

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FS5tW_0fomnONt00

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man who died while fishing on Kentucky Lake is Tennessee’s 10th boating-related fatality so far this year.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake in Henry County on Sunday.

The agency says officers found a bass boat owned by 60-year-old Daniel E. Keeling near the West Sandy portion of the lake.

The body of Keeling, of Humboldt, was found a few hours later. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The agency says nine other people have died in boating-related incidents in state waters this year.

Report: Employment reaches record level in metro Memphis Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Crash on Crump and Wellington kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead following a car crash Monday morning at the intersection of Crump and Wellington. Police said the person was taken from the scene for treatment at Regional One Hospital, but did not survive their injuries. Memphis Police said this is an active investigation. WREG will update as more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: May 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Hampton Inn (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Three steal meat from Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers say they stole meat products from Dixie Queen in the 4000 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Police said video surveillance shows the man and woman stealing the meat products after the man forced the door open on Thursday. The suspects were riding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hurt in a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex, police say. The shooting happened at the Country View Apartments on Ann Court. Police made it to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening. Memphis Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Humboldt, TN
Henry County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Henry County, TN
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Paris, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Henry County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Paris, TN
Sports
WSMV

Nashville man killed in crash on Ewing Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Ewing Drive, Metro Police said. Police said Eric Knight, 43, was traveling east on Ewing Drive in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he left the roadway and struck bridge supports underneath Interstate 65 near Hillhurst Drive at 1:15 a.m. The SUV rolled several times. Knight, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman critical following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in South Memphis Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the call in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue at Superlo Foods around 2:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901) […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found shot at fire station in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot on Monday morning. Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a fire station on the 2100 block of Elvis Presley around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Lake#Boating#Accident#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends five to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Peres Avenue and Chelsea Avenue. The shooting happened late Saturday night. The violence erupted during a huge Memorial Day weekend block party. Officers found two victims on the scene. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly a dozen people shot over Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy holiday weekend for the Memphis Police Department as almost a dozen people became victims of gun violence over the weekend. A shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s was the first one reported on Saturday evening around 6 p.m. Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family celebrates slain child’s birthday on Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many families got together to enjoy each other’s company with a cookout, one Memphis family got together for a somber birthday. It was to celebrate what would have been Artemis Rayford’s 13th birthday. He was playing video games when police said a stray bullet took his life on Christmas Day. Less […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Whitehaven McDonald’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s. The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on East Shelby Drive near Mill Branch Road. Police say officers responded to the scene at just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two men went […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
desotocountynews.com

Missing person reported in Southaven

On Thursday, May 26, Southaven Police responded to a call of a missing person, Courtney Huffman, a 39-year-old White female. Huffman has blonde hair and green eyes, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds. Courtney was wearing a beige tank top, black pants and tennis shoes. She was last...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One injured in crop duster plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly injured after a crop duster plane crashed in Arkansas Friday morning. At around 7:35 .am., the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crop duster plane going down at Airport Road and Silver Maple Lane near Waldenburg. The sheriff’s office says first responders from Weiner, Arkansas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 1 homicide, 69 aggravated assaults over weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend was especially violent as police reported dozens of assaults which included several shootings. It’s an issue on the rise. It’s also a tiny word with a tremendous burden on everyone from city leaders to everyday citizens. We are talking crime, as it’s something many of you are discussing as well. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident causes traffic backup on HWY 385 at I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill on Highway 385 west at the I-240 split due to an accident. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time. MPD encourages drivers to use alternate routes. There is no known information about the accident at this time. Check back for updates.
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Shooting Under Investigation

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said a male was shot around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Williams Street. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at Henry County Medical Center. Reed said the incident is...
PARIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed on I-240 Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly accident involving a pedestrian Friday morning closed a portion of northbound Interstate 240 through Midtown between Union and Lamar. Drivers were detoured off the interstate at the Lamar exit. MPD confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed on the interstate near Union Avenue. It was reported about 7:10 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy