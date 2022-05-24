Alabama football adds 4-star quarterback Eli Holstein

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — University of Alabama football added a quarterback to its 2023 class, but not Arch Manning.

On Tuesday, Four-star Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Tide.

According to Rivals , Holstein is the No. 5 player in his position, and 51st nationally. As a junior, Holstein threw for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and Louisiana Class 5A title.

“As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!!” Holstein wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

With Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young projected to be an early pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama will be in need of a quarterback. The Crimson Tide have two highly-rated quarterbacks on its roster already with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

