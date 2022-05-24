ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative makes traveling easier at Nashville BNA

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVX1a_0fommkiO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Getting through security at Nashville BNA will soon be easier than ever as the Transportation Security Administration announced its new enrollment standards for the PreCheck process.

The new enrollment process comes as TSA braces for a record number of passengers to make their way through Nashville BNA this summer – possibly more than ever in the history of the airport. The TSA said with the influx of passengers, getting more travelers through security as quickly and effectively as possible remains its top priority.

‘Flightmare’ looms for summer, travel expert warns

Travelers with TSA PreCheck have the luxury of not having to take off their belts and shoes or leave their electronic devices out of their bags during security screenings, which according to the TSA, often speeds up security lines significantly.

In order to gain access to TSA PreCheck, applicants typically have to fill out an online application and then make an in-person appointment at the airport to gain approval. However, now TSA will register travelers on the spot in five minutes or less at Nashville BNA. The application fee is $85.

“In June we have CMA and Bonnaroo and CMA coming so it going to be pretty big and we’re planning steadily to front it as much as possible from a TSA perspective so it’s very important that we find innovative ways to increase our throughput through the checkpoint,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

How soon could Nashville land a direct flight to Asia?

Once your application is approved, the TSA PreCheck and all of the luxuries that come with it will last for five years. Click here f o r more info.

To keep up with the influx of travelers, Nashville BNA plans to add flights every day this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Nashville Bna#Precheck#Tsa#Cma#Tennes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

After controversy, shakeup at Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

A shakeup inside the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has led to the abrupt terminations of key leadership staff after a months-long stretch in which the agency drew the ire of both Republican and Democrat lawmakers over plans to clearcut forests — and lost a major legal fight. No longer with TWRA as of Monday are […] The post After controversy, shakeup at Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy