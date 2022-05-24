Hundreds of emaciated, immobile brown pelicans are mysteriously appearing in California. No one knows why.

The mouth of the Klamath River, where it meets the Pacific Ocean in Del Norte County, California. | Jairo Rene Leiva / Shutterstock. Kurtis Alexander reports for the San Francisco Chronicle on the status of a controversial dam removal project that is been in the works for years—the plan to remove four dams along the Klamath River where it crosses from Oregon to California. When the dam removals are complete, the Iron Gate Dam, J.C. Boyle Dam, and Copco dams #1 and #2 will be history. The larger project is the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO