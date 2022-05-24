ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Hundreds of emaciated, immobile brown pelicans are mysteriously appearing in California. No one knows why.

By Ariana Bindman
 6 days ago
Disturbingly, many of them were unable to move or...

kiersten black
6d ago

Thank the closer of Mussle Sholes oil island. They didnt clean up right and Ive wittnessed with my own eyes that they will illegally clean up that island just simply by a hose and water and poor everything into the water

Felicia Alexander
6d ago

My favorite birds! The canary in the coal mine was my first thought! It’s a warning!

J J
6d ago

Canaries in the Coal Mines, all of the suffering animals…Tell me again that WE are NOT poisoning our World…

