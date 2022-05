ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured while driving in south St. Louis City Monday morning. The shooting happened at around 8:37 a.m. near Tucker and Lafayette. Police said the victim was a man in his 40s and he was shot in the leg. He later drove to Tucker and Convention where he was taken to the hospital.

