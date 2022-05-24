ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced for woman’s death from 2020

kfdi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr., of Wichita, was sentenced for a woman’s death from 2020. He pled guilty on April 18. Mans was sentenced to 228 months on one count of voluntary manslaughter...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

Two teens killed in northeast Wichita disturbance

Police said a disturbance at a graduation party led to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car as she was running from the scene, and she later died at a hospital. Police said a fight broke out between two groups of...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

Police have a man in custody after a fatal shooting at a southeast Wichita apartment, and the shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry around 9:45 Saturday night. They found 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, who had several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Saline County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in rural Saline County. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday on South Holmes Road, southeast of the Salina area, and involved deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant out of Barton County, and they were met by an armed man on the front porch. He refused commands by the deputies and drew his handgun. One deputy fired several times and struck the man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Riverfest loses about $4,000 in button scam

Officials with Wichita Festivals, Inc said Friday that the annual Riverfest event is the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of about $4,000 worth of admission buttons. Riverfest organizers said they were contacted by three groups in April and May, claiming they represented two businesses and they wanted to buy buttons for their employees. They purchased 435 buttons using stolen personal checks that had been “washed” to alter the amounts written on the checks.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
kfdi.com

May 29, 2022

Arrest made in fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. Police have a man in custody after a fatal shooting at a southeast Wichita apartment. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry around 9:45 Saturday night. They found 30-year-old Emmanuel. CPAAA Announces Program for Area...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Summer season begins for Wichita swimming pools

Memorial Day is opening day for the six public swimming pools in Wichita. The Aley, College Hill, Harvest, McAfee, Minisa and Orchard pools will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be a break at 5:15 with the pools reopening at 6:30. The pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Public Schools Beginning Summer Food Program on May 31st

Wichita Public School will be kicking of its Summer Food Program on Tuesday, May 31st. Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to children 18 years old and younger at 48 different locations. The Summer Food program runs through July 29th. All locations will offer grab-and-go meals as well as a dine-in option. Each child will receive a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the following day.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy