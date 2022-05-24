ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

10 best sunscreens for sensitive skin

By Mariana Best
SFGate
SFGate
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These are the ingredients to look out for when choosing your next sunscreen, along with a few...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
Allure

How to Treat the Skin Under and Around Your Eyes, According to a Dermatologist

During the height of the pandemic, when Zoom meetings took off, screen time alerts hit double digits, and Botox appointments were few and far between, I began to spend a lot of time looking at my face. Thanks to this period of literal reflection, I found myself hyperfocusing on my eyes, specifically, noticing the dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and crow’s-feet surrounding them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Everything to Know About Sea Buckthorn in Skin Care

Sea buckthorn is an ingredient commonly found in skin-care products. It comes from a plant found in Europe and Asia and is typically cold pressed into an oil. It's used to improve overall skin health and promote collagen production. Plants have the power to nourish our mind, body, and soul...
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Try the $14 Skincare Supplement That Kate Bosworth Swears Is The Secret To Her Perfect Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For the lack of a better term, Kate Bosworth is a goddess. The Blue Crush star lives in most boys’ and men’s fantasies owing to her timeless beauty and glow. At 39, it’s darn too easy to mistake her for a teenager. So how does the A-list Hollywood actress maintain her rosy white glow and youthful looks?
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Sunscreen#Skin Conditions#Cosmetics#Skin Type#Alliance Getty#Americans
Elle

The 13 Best Peel-Off Face Masks For Glowing Skin

While many peeling masks address skin concerns like acne, oiliness, and pesky blackheads, we’ve rounded up 13 of the best options for an array of skin types, as well as some tips and tricks from our skincare experts. Scroll on, and peel away. What ingredients are in a peel-off...
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

How to Exfoliate Your Scalp, Depending on Your Skin Type

If you want strong, shiny, generally healthy hair, then you can't neglect your scalp. Applying products to the lengths of your hair is worthwhile, but by keeping your scalp in top shape you can create an ideal environment for healthy hair growth. You've likely heard all about the benefits of...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Real Simple

I Tried the Famous Skin Spatula That Clears All the Gunk Out of Your Pores—Here's What I Found

Whenever I get frustrated or annoyed with the large pores dotting my nose and my cheeks, I have to patiently remind myself that no, there's nothing I can do to shrink them, but yes, I can thankfully minimize their appearance. Non-permanent methods of clearing out your pores, such as physical and chemical exfoliation, use of lasers and microneedling treatments, and good habits like always washing your makeup off your face before bed and after a sweaty workout, are all ways to make your pores look smaller and cleaner.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Versed’s $18 Instant Resurfacing Facial Is Going Viral on TikTok for Its Clinical-Grade Results & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to have a facial that’s under $20, Versed has the latest trending solution. The best part: you don’t have to leave your home. Versed’s Doctor’s Visit, an instant resurfacing mask, recently went viral on TikTok for its glow-inducing results. Not only is it making IRL (and pricey) facial appointments a thing of the past, but it’s now also selling out fast in stores. One reviewer said...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Greatist

Does Dry Brushing Actually Help Cellulite?

Dry brushing won’t get rid of cellulite, but it may have a smoothing, exfoliating effect on your skin. There are a plethora of peeps who swear dry brushing can help cellulite. But there’s actually no scientific evidence to support brushing your skin with dry bristles will banish those rimples and dimples.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Which sunscreen is best for you? Dermatologists break down what to look for

If there’s one skincare product you keep on hand at all times, it ought to be sunscreen. Sunscreen is your best defense against the sun’s powerful ultraviolet (UV) rays and habitual use minimizes your risk of developing skin cancer — the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. It also has additional benefits, including reducing painful sunburns and preventing signs of premature aging such as wrinkles, sunspots and skin laxity.
SKIN CARE
Allure

Finally, a sunscreen I look forward to wearing.

I keep a bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 by my front door and actually look forward to putting it on before I head outside (and this is coming from someone who has begrudgingly used sunscreen for years!). It feels so lightweight going on, and it actually makes my skin look better immediately — it has a pretty radiant finish that reminds me more of a really good moisturizer than a sunscreen. I love the high SPF value, and feel confident I’m protected with this chemical sunscreen formula (reapplying every two hours or after sweating or swimming, of course!). It doesn’t have a sunscreen-y look or feel — there’s no greasy residue and no chalkiness. Smooth it on as the last step in your skin-care routine and reapply at least every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors. It’s seamless under makeup.
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

The 2022 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best In Skincare & Body Care

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin and body care there are a lot of factors we look for when choosing winners for the HollywoodLife Beauty Awards. Whether it’s texture, results, price, or fragrance this year’s awards feature the best of the best in all categories.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The 10 Best Hypoallergenic Lipsticks For Sensitive Skin

When it comes to cosmetics, lipstick is a true hero — it’s the one piece of makeup that can instantly transform any look, even a completely bare face. But if you have allergies or sensitive skin, finding a formula that’s both pigmented and non-irritating can be a challenge. Luckily, some of the best hypoallergenic lipsticks are only a click away.
MAKEUP
InsideHook

Why You Should Probably Never Use a Kitchen Sponge Again

Microbiologists confirmed a few years ago that the kitchen sink is the dirtiest place in the house — dirtier, even, than the seat of your toilet. When scrubbing it free of all sorts of bacteria (salmonella, E. coli, yeast, fecal matter, other nasty nonsense), you’re best served mixing a bleach solution with water and using one of those durable, nylon-bristle scrub brushes. What you almost certainly shouldn’t use is an old-fashioned kitchen sponge.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With Sunscreen On?

How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. There's no shortage of moisturizers on the market, which is why it can feel like hitting the jackpot when you land on a product you love. But if your beloved lotion also contains SPF, should you be slathering it on at night as well as during the day? In other words: Is it bad to sleep with sunscreen on?
SKIN CARE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy