The Chicago Bears have made some interesting decisions throughout the offseason. They let go of some decent talent and mainly focused on building up the defense. Many are frustrated with the lack of weapons surrounding Justin Fields, however, Chicago will be better suited for that next year. For this team to have any chance in the upcoming season they’ll need the rookie class to step up. We look at one possible undrafted free agent who will make the Bears’ 2022 roster.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO