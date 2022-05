FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Before sunrise, a handful of Boy, Girl and Cub Scouts volunteered to make an impact before any of Monday's Memorial Day events even began. "They didn't have to come. It's 5:30 in the morning. It's wonderful that they do," said Lisa Sullivan, whose daughter Natalie volunteered. "I could start crying, because this is our future. We should all be very proud of them."

