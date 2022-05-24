ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Proud SUNY Potsdam graduate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah White of Norfolk earned her bachelor of arts degree in History at SUNY...

Flags honor veterans in Potsdam

Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 members Michael Bunstone, Jim Bunstone, and Rick Robar lined the streets of Potsdam with American flags to honor our veterans. Photo taken on the steps of Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 on Elm Street. Photo submitted by Jordan LaValley.
POTSDAM, NY
Community veterans honored inn Ogdensburg

The city of Ogdensburg has hung more than 100 banners honoring the communities veterans just in time for Memorial Day. Above, GM Calvin J. Moore is honored for his service in the U.S. Navy.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Perfect day for kite flying in Ogdensburg

‘People in the Greenbelt area of Morrissette Park were delighted to see three heavy duty kites, and all of the mechanics involved in flying them, on this perfect windy day,’said Patricia Trudell, who submitted the above photo. One of the kites was a massive American flag. Photo taken in Ogdensburg on May 21.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Watching ships from Lisbon Beach campground

Warren McLear watches the shadflies and ships on the St. Lawrence River while camping at Lisbon Beach and Campground. He said the shadflies will be out in even greater numbers near Memorial Day. NCNow photo.
LISBON, NY

