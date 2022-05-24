Proud SUNY Potsdam graduate

Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 members Michael Bunstone, Jim Bunstone, and Rick Robar lined the streets of Potsdam with American flags to honor our veterans. Photo taken on the steps of Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 on Elm Street. Photo submitted by Jordan LaValley.
‘People in the Greenbelt area of Morrissette Park were delighted to see three heavy duty kites, and all of the mechanics involved in flying them, on this perfect windy day,’said Patricia Trudell, who submitted the above photo. One of the kites was a massive American flag. Photo taken in Ogdensburg on May 21.
The Lisbon Beach and Campground is filling up for Memorial Day weekend. Here, a three-generation family camps together. From left, Tim Bishop, Mannsville, Dustin Robinson and daughter Kennedy. NCNow photo.
Warren McLear watches the shadflies and ships on the St. Lawrence River while camping at Lisbon Beach and Campground. He said the shadflies will be out in even greater numbers near Memorial Day. NCNow photo.
